Bluesfest has made the final additions to its 2020 lineup

Bluesfest has just announced the addition of 12 more artists to the already huge lineup of the beloved regional festival, set to take place this April.

The new additions boast the likes of nine-piece funk outfit Trombone Shorty & Orleans, Melbourne powerhouse act The Bamboos, US doo-wop group The Sensations and “professor of song” Henry Wagons. Check out all 12 new additions below.

As well as performing at the festival, new addition Henry Wagons will also play host to the Australian Americana Music Honours to be held on Sunday 12 April, a segment of Bluesfest to feature John Butler, Troy Cassar-Daly, Kasey Chambers, amongst others.

Headlining this year’s Byron Bay festival will be Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, and Alanis Morissette, who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album ‘Jagged Little Pill’, performing the release in full.

Bob Marley’s The Wailers were previously announced as appearing at this year’s Bluesfest, in the year that would have celebrated the famed musician’s 75th birthday.

Bluesfest will take place from April 9 to 13 at Byron Bay. Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.

The Bluesfest 2020 lineup additions, in alphabetical order, are:

The Bamboos

Daniel Champagne

Electrick Lemonade

Henry Wagons

Little Georgia

Nathan Cavaleri

Pacey, King & Doley

Palm Valley

Ray Beadle (acoustic)

Round Mountain Girls

The Sensations

Trombone Shorty & Orleans