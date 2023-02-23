Bluesfest director sends new statement to ticketholders about Sticky Fingers “witch-hunt” after Sampa the Great withdraws

Shortly after Sampa the Great withdrew from Bluesfest 2023, festival director Peter Noble sent a statement to ticketholders about what he called a “witch-hunt” of the band Sticky Fingers, whose booking has drawn criticism.

It emerged yesterday (February 22) that Sampa the Great would not perform at the Byron Bay festival this April, with representatives for the Zambian rapper claiming that Sampa had notified Bluesfest of her withdrawal last week before the festival was due to announce her addition to the line-up. The festival went ahead and announced her as a performer last Wednesday (February 15) regardless, alongside Sticky Fingers and a tribute to Uncle Archie Roach, among other acts.

Sampa is now the second artist to withdraw from Bluesfest over the Sticky Fingers booking, following King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who announced they were pulling out with a statement making clear their stance “against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence”.

Advertisement

The Music reports that shortly after the news of Sampa’s withdrawal was broken by Double J, Noble sent a new statement directly to ticketholders that stated: “We at Bluesfest stand for something: inclusivity.”

The statement reportedly continued: “We want to support artists who are achieving greatness, which often involves overcoming incredible hurdles. Please take the time to educate yourself with the facts regarding Sticky Fingers.

“They aren’t monsters; they are a seriously great Australian band whose singer has had to overcome barriers that would have sidelined all but the most determined to continue to perform. Yes, he has transgressed in the past, but not for many years.”

This echoes Noble’s and the festival’s previous statements doubling down on the booking of Sticky Fingers, which was criticised in light of past allegations of racism, misogyny and violence against frontman Dylan Frost. After 2016 allegations that he threatened Gamilaraay singer Thelma Plum and in a pub made racist statements during a set by the band Dispossessed (which he denied), Frost apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour and revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.

In that same statement Frost said that he would be entering rehab and therapy. The band went on hiatus until 2018, after which Frost was accused of harassing a transgender woman in a pub, which the band denied. Sticky Fingers have released two albums since and earlier this week completed a tour of the UK and Europe.

In his previous statement dated February 21, Noble said that “it has been suggested that because of the listing of Sticky Fingers, Bluesfest and I endorsed the lead singer’s ancient troubled behaviour. That suggestion is deplorable, untrue, and actionable as being defamatory.”

Advertisement

Noble’s new statement continues, per The Music: “I question why there is such an ongoing witch-hunt toward a man with a mental health disorder. A man who is attempting to grow and function in society.

“Shouldn’t we forgive and provide a path to redemption for artists who have taken ownership of their situation and have proven for many years now that they have found a way to function responsibly?

“Is Australia the only place in the world where a minority attempts to ban one of Australia’s great bands over something that happened so many years ago?

“I want to thank the vast majority of the music industry for supporting inclusivity. Make us proud, Dylan; you are doing great!”

Noble’s second statement has been criticised by the musician Jaguar Jonze, who had previously denounced the Sticky Fingers booking. “Didn’t realise that platforming bigotry is how we create inclusive festival line ups,” she wrote. “The barriers those abusive white men have had to overcome must’ve been so hard.”

In a separate post, Jaguar Jonze wrote: “One white man shouldn’t be able to platform and enable abuse, bigotry and a pattern of bad behaviour. One white man shouldn’t have the power to dismiss and jeopardise the pain of First Nations people, women and our marginalised communities. One white man who was not affected by the trauma should most definitely not glamourise the abuse as rock ‘n’ roll bad boy behaviour.”

Sticky Fingers have yet to comment on the controversy surrounding their Bluesfest booking, but did respond to King Gizzard cancelling their appearance by sharing on their Instagram Story a photo of King Gizzard edited to include the ‘PC Principal’ character from the TV show South Park. NME has contacted Sticky Fingers for comment.