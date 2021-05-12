Bluesfest reschedules 2021 festival to October

Bluesfest Byron Bay has announced its 2021 festival, cancelled earlier this year, has been rescheduled for October.

The festival will now take place over the long weekend of October 1-4. Organisers have also suggested the lineup – which previously included Tash Sultana, Jimmy Barnes and other acts – will not be the same, with a new bill of artists announced next week.

While April’s festival was spread over five days, the forthcoming instalment will take place across four. Organisers have said patrons who are holding five-day tickets can expect “something very special in store” next week.

“Trust us when we say the wait will have all been worth it. WE. ARE. RISING and this event JUST. GOT. EVEN. BIGGER,” a post on the festival’s Facebook page read.

“That’s right – we have been adding more of Australia’s absolute best talent! It’s our way of saying thank you to all of you who have supported us during this time.”

Current ticketholders can expect to be contacted from Moshtix regarding the choice to either roll over their passes to the October event or request a refund.

Bluesfest was cancelled one day out from its commencement date back in April, after a COVID-19 case was recorded in Byron Bay. At the time, NSW Health said the public health order to cancel the event was “to minimise the risk of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant of concern being transmitted in the local area, as well as across states and territories”.

The sudden move from the NSW government to cancel Bluesfest sent a shockwave through the local music scene, reinforcing calls for a government-backed business interruption fund.