Bluesfest reschedules Patti Smith and other sideshow tours to 2022

Bluesfest Touring organisers have again pushed back the sideshow gigs of Patti Smith, George Benson and more acts that were originally meant to perform at the 2020 festival.

After being rescheduled to March and April this year, the sideshows will now be postponed until 2022.

Other acts that have had their dates rescheduled include Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Larkin Poe and The Wailers. Rescheduled dates for Marcus King Band, LP and Morcheeba are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Full details are available through Bluesfest Touring’s website.

Bluesfest was forced to program an Australian-only lineup for its 2021 instalment, as ongoing border restrictions prevent international artists from flying over. The April festival will be led by Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley and The Teskey Brothers.

Bluesfest head Peter Noble recently joined a number of other music organisations in calling for an extension to the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme, which is scheduled to end by March. He also called for a business interruption insurance policy for live events.

With the live performance industry still recovering from the pandemic, Noble said “we need government to find money to get us through this time”.

“We need them to Save Our Stages, as has been done in the US and across Europe through large grants, tax write offs and investment,” Noble wrote, “and as well create a business interruption insurance policy to incentivise event presenters to put on events and be protected in not going to the wall, should an outbreak of COVID shut down their businesses at short notice, and protect artists, crew and suppliers [to] get paid should that occur.”