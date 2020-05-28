Bluesfest says 60 artists are locked in for 2021 festival

Bluesfest head Peter Noble has given an update on the festival’s outlook in 2021, sharing details on what the lineup looks like at the moment.

In a Facebook post today (May 29), Noble said the festival has locked in more artists for next year’s event since March.

“Whilst we don’t know exactly how Bluesfest 2021 will occur, please be aware there are already 60 artists who are either returning or are brand new for Bluesfest 2021,” Noble said.

Advertisement

“Around half the artist are currently international, the other half are Aussies.”

Acknowledging the uncertainty of overseas travel and large gatherings, Noble said the festival will adapt to the NSW Government’s mandate at the time to ensure the event goes ahead.

“If we find that the international can’t come, we will invite more Aussies. If we find the internationals can come, we might add more internationals,” he said in the statement.

“If they don’t allow us to proceed in 2021 your money will be in a trust account and we will be able to immediately refund you.”

Back in April, Chief Medical Officer said festivals were unlikely to return any time soon.

Advertisement

“We certainly would not be contemplating large-scale gatherings. It’s hard for me to envisage reopening of nightclubs and big music festivals in the foreseeable future.”

A Department of Health spokesperson added that even when festivals return, they may still require “significant measures to maintain social distancing and to support good hygiene”.

Bluesfest announced it would not be going ahead with its 2020 festival back in March. The lineup comprised Patty Smith and her Band, Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House and George Benson, among others.

Days later, festival organisers locked in dates for its 2021 event, with Noble saying at the time that more than 30 artists from the 2020 lineup were rescheduled for the following year.

Recently, Bluesfest was on the receiving end of criticism from stallholders after they were informed their vendor fees would not be refunded by the festival.