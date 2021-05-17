Bluesfest teases new lineup for rescheduled October 2021 event

Byron Bay Bluesfest has teased their new lineup for the forthcoming October festival, after a COVID-19 outbreak caused the last-minute cancellation of the planned event in April.

A post made to the festival’s Facebook page revealed that Bluesfest’s October lineup would be revealed on Wednesday October 19.

“Trust us when we say the wait will have all been worth it…” the post read.

“We’ve been adding more of Australia’s absolute best talent – a way of saying thank you to all of you who have supported us during this time.”

Last week, it was revealed that the festival would be taking place over the October long weekend (October 1 – 4).

This is a duration of one day less than the five-day April event, but organisers have stressed that current five-day ticket holders will receive some “special” news alongside the lineup announcement.

Anyone who held tickets to the original 2021 event will reportedly be contacted by Moshtix with information on how to roll over to the rescheduled dates, with full refund options available.

The April 2021 lineup included the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, The Teskey Brothers and more. It’s unclear whether any of the acts from the original lineup will appear at the October event.

Bluesfest was cancelled one day out from its commencement date back in April, after a COVID-19 case was recorded in Byron Bay.

At the time, NSW Health said the public health order to cancel the event was “to minimise the risk of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant of concern being transmitted in the local area, as well as across states and territories”.

The cancellation caused a new wave of calls for a government-backed business interruption fund. Support for the festival is also coming from the NSW Labor party, who last week introduced a motion in state parliament to give the festival a targeted grant.