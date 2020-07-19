Bluesfest’s Peter Noble criticises government arts package: “Nobody seems to know the details”

Bluesfest head Peter Noble has spoken about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected festival and how the live entertainment industry needs to begin preparing for a post-pandemic life, in the latest episode of Music Daily.

“My industry needs to prepare for our return because otherwise, the outcome is unacceptable; that is, more businesses close, more people out of work and what will or industry lookalike a year from now? Two years from now?” Noble said in the podcast released today (July 19).

“We just have to plan positively and deal with the punches as they come along.”

Noble also drew from his past experience running tours and festival during previous recessions, saying it’s best not to remain stagnant.

“I think that experience has told me that one day this pandemic will end, this recession will time out, and we’ll get back to normality. But in the meantime, we have to continue. We don’t have any other choice. Because otherwise we won’t be there when it ends.”

Following the Federal Government’s announcement in June of a $250million stimulus package for the arts and entertainment sector, Noble said there were still issues, including how “nobody seems to know the details” on how businesses can actually access the loans and grants. He also raised concern with the JobKeeper subsidy coming to an end in September.

“For something that is so crucial, so critical, so fundamental for businesses to be able to apply and plan forward, that the details of it would’ve been relayed in a timely manner. Otherwise, it’s a press release,” he said.

“You’re not doing anything if we don’t know how to access it.”

Even though Noble is pushing for touring agencies to act as if its businesses as usual, it’s still unclear when overseas acts will be permitted to play in Australia. If it’s not possible by the time Bluesfest rolls around, Noble reiterated the event will proceed with an all-Australian lineup for 2021.

“There isn’t another choice. Our industry has to come back. What I won’t proceed with is an all-Australian lineup that’s a ‘B’ lineup,” he said.

“I’m talking to the A-graders right now, and I’ve got at least four or five of them looking for an offer this week.”

Earlier this month, Bluesfest announced the first batch of artists for its 2021 event, with Bon Iver, Patti Smith and Jimmy Barnes set to headline.