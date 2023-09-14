Blur, R.E.M., Garbage, Idlewild and more set for special ’90s reissues for National Album Day

Blur, R.E.M., Garbage, Idlewild and more are set to reissue albums from the 1990s for next month’s National Album Day.

As announced earlier this year, National Album Day will take place on October 14 and feature a special spotlight on the ’90s.

Other artists set to reissue records on the day include Fatboy Slim, Bob Dylan, Wu-Tang Clan, Jeff Buckley and more.

This year marks the sixth edition of the event – which originally launched in 2018 – and seeks to shine a light upon the artists and albums that defined the 1990s. The event will also celebrate 75 years of the album LP format.

See the full list of albums to be reissued below.

808 state – ‘ex:el’ (2LP)

Ace Of Base – ‘Happy Nation’ (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Babybird – ‘Ugly Beautiful’ (2LP)

Belinda Carlisle – ‘Live Your Life Be Free’ (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Blur – ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ (2LP Transparent Orange Vinyl)

Bob Dylan – ‘Time Out Of Mind’ (2LP Clear Gold Vinyl)

Catatonia – ‘International Velvet’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Dannii – ‘Girl’ (2XLP / 4CD Box Set)

Dinosaur Jr. – ‘Where You Been’ (Limited Edition Double Splatter Vinyl)

Duster – ‘Stratosphere’ (25th Anniversary Edition) (1LP Clear & Black Splatter Vinyl)

Eternal – ‘Always And Forever’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Fatboy Slim – ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ (2LP Half-Speed Remaster)

Gabrielle – ‘Rise’ (1LP)

Garbage – ‘Version 2.0’ (2LP Blue Colour Vinyl)

Ginuwine – ‘The Bachelor’ (2LP Red Vinyl)

Hole – ‘Live Through This’ (1LP)

Idlewild – ‘Captain’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

James – ‘Laid’ (2LP)

James – ‘Gold Mother’ (2LP)

Jeff Buckley – ‘Grace’ (1LP Lilac Wine Vinyl)

Leftfield – ‘Leftism’ (2LP White & Black Marbled Vinyl)

Lighthouse Family – ‘Ocean Drive’

Marc Almond – ‘Tenement Symphony’ (2LP / Deluxe 6CD/DVD)

Melanie C – ‘Northern Star’ (1LP)

Nas – ‘It Was Written’ (2LP Gold & Black Vinyl)

Neneh Cherry – ‘Man’ (1LP)

Paul Weller – ‘Wild Wood’ (1LP)

REM – ‘Automatic For The People’ (1LP Yellow Vinyl)

Robert Miles – ‘Dreamland’ (2LP)

S Club – ‘S Club’ (1LP)

Shola Ama – ‘Much Love’ (2LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Simply Red – ‘Blue’ (1LP Blue Vinyl)

Siouxsie – ‘The Rapture’ (2LP)

Songs: Ohia – ‘Songs: Ohia’ (Colour Vinyl)

Songs: Ohia – ‘Axxess & Ace’ (Colour Vinyl)

Stereophonics – ‘Performance & Cocktails’ (1LP)

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Purple’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Core’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Teenage Fanclub – ‘Bandwagonesque’ (1LP Transparent Yellow Vinyl)

The Corrs – ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

The Cranberries – ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ (1LP)

Tricky – ‘Maxinquaye’ (3LP, 1LP & 2CD)

Various Artists – ‘The Virgin Suicides (Music From The Motion Picture)’ (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Various Artists – ‘HELP’ (12”)

Various/V4 Visions – ‘V4 Visions: Of Love & Androids’ (2LP Clear Smoke Vinyl)

Wu-Tang Clan – ‘Enter The Wu Tang (36 Chambers)’ (1LP Gold Marbled Vinyl)



Last year, Eurovision‘s Sam Ryder and Franz Ferdinand were named ambassadors for the event. Other artists to back the organisation include Lewis Capaldi, Blossoms, Tom Odell and Kylie Minogue.