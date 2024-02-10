Blur to release new concert film and documentary on 2023 reunion

Blur are set to release a new documentary and concert film charting their huge 2023 reunion.

As Screen Daily reports, UK sales and distribution company Altitude has added the two upcoming titles to its European Film Market (EFM) slate. Both projects will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland later this year.

The first film is a feature-length documentary detailing the Britpop band’s latest comeback, which saw Damon Albarn and co. record and release their first album in eight years, ‘The Ballad Of Darren’.

Additionally, Blur played two massive headline shows at Wembley Stadium in London last summer. These historic and emotional dates will be captured in a forthcoming concert film called Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium.

The pair of films are directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly via UK production company Up The Game, which previously worked on Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, Olivia Rodrigo: Sour Prom, Foals: Rip Up The Road and more.

L directed all three of the aforementioned titles, and helmed the visuals for Blur’s 2023 single ‘St. Charles Square’ and Albarn’s ‘Polaris’ performance video.

Release dates for the two new Blur projects have not yet been announced.

In a five-star review of Blur’s first Wembley Stadium gig last July, NME wrote: “This two-hour performance shows that Blur have soundtracked the audience’s lives with real emotional impact.

“[Alex] James recently called the making of their new album an “utter joy”. It’s clear that fans would say the same about tonight.”

Late last year, Damon Albarn said it was “time to wrap up” Blur again and called their 2023 reunion “a beautiful success”. However, the band have since been confirmed for both editions of Coachella 2024. No further performances have been announced.

Blur’s latest return also saw them take to the stage across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Japan and South America.

Meanwhile, Blur have been nominated for three BRIT Awards: Album Of The Year (‘The Ballad Of Darren’), Group Of The Year and Alternative/Rock Act. The 2024 ceremony will take place on March 2.