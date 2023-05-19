Blur’s Damon Albarn says he’d “put money on” an Oasis reunion

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has said that he’d “put money on” an Oasis reunion.

The singer was speaking as Blur themselves begin their comeback tour in their hometown of Colchester tonight (May 19).

“I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” Albarn told The Sun of the chances of the Gallaghers burying the hatchet. “In fact, I’ve put money on it.”

Discussing Blur’s ’90s nemeses, he added: “They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.

“The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

Three years ago, in a cover interview with NME about his solo career, Liam said that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Additionally, back in January, Noel caught fans’ attention when he claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

However, Liam then put a dampener on the prospect by accusing his brother of doing “a lot of damage” to the brand.

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has also claimed that a band reunion would be “worth it”, due to the impact it would have on the younger generation of fans.

Blur first announced their comeback back in November with news of a huge Wembley Stadium show – before going on to reveal a second date at the venue before a run of European festival shows and an intimate UK warm-up tour.

Additionally, Albarn and co. will perform an outdoor gig at Malahide Castle in Dublin and make appearances at Primavera Sound, Roskilde, Lucca Summer Festival, Flow Festival and Japan’s Summer Sonic.

This week, the band also announced details of a surprise new album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ and shared its first single, ‘The Narcissist’.

The 10-track ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ will arrive on July 21 via Parlophone, and is available for pre-order here. It’s the band’s first album since 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip‘.

The band’s ninth album was produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Depeche Mode) and recorded at Studio 13 in London and Devon.