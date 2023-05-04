Blusher announce debut EP ‘Should We Go Dance?’, share new single ‘Backbone’

Melbourne pop trio Blusher have announced their debut EP, ‘Should We Go Dance?’.

The upcoming five-track project was announced today (May 4) via a press release, and is set for release on July 14 via Atlantic Records and Warner Music Australia. To commemorate the EP’s announcement, Blusher have also released a third single from the project, titled ‘Backbone’, alongside an accompanying music video.

The track touches on the aftermath of a breakup, with each member of the trio singing about their struggles to get over their lost love, while displaying fight choreography a la Charlie’s Angels in the music video for ‘Backbone’.

The trio said of their upcoming EP via a press statement: “We wanted our EP to sound like the best night out with your friends; the grit, glitter, confidence, chaos and confessions. The songs correlate to different parts of the night; getting ready together, crush confessions in the bathroom, and yelling with your friends in the middle of the dance floor.”

They continued: “From sensitivity and shyness in ‘Softly Spoken’, to the chaotic confidence of unreleased track ‘Hurricane Chaser’, we wanted the EP to encapsulate the wonderful range of emotions that we put on full display within female friendships.”

‘Should We Go Dance?’ features previously released singles ‘Dead End’ and ‘Softly Spoken’. Check out the upcoming EP’s complete track list and artwork below.

The tracklist for Blusher’s ‘Should We Go Dance?’ is:

‘Softly Spoken’ ‘Dead End’ ‘Backbone’ ‘Limelight’ ‘Hurricane Chaser’

Blusher have also announced two show dates in July with Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo. The shows – taking place on July 18 and July 25 – will be part of Tove Lo’s sideshows for Splendour In The Grass. Get your tickets to Tove Lo’s and Blusher’s shows here.

Check out Blusher’s supporting dates with Tove Lo below:

19 July – The Forum – Melbourne

25 July – Roundhouse – Sydney