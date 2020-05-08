Bob Dylan announces new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, shares single ‘False Prophet’

Bob Dylan has announced ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ – his first album of original songs in eight years – will be released next month.

Dylan surprise-announced the album on social media earlier today (May 8). The record arrives June 19 via Columbia.

To coincide with the announcement, Dylan has shared a new song from the album, titled ‘False Prophet’. Listen to it below:

‘False Prophet’ marks the third single Dylan has shared from ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’. Back in March, the legendary songwriter released ‘Murder Most Foul’, his first original song in eight years. The 17-minute epic about the assassination of JFK and its repercussions earned Dylan his first-ever number one on a US Billboard chart.

A few weeks after the release of ‘Murder Most Foul’, Dylan followed it up with the self-reflective, Walt Whitman-referencing single ‘I Contain Multitudes’.

‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ will be Dylan’s first album of original material since his 35th studio album, ‘Tempest’, back in 2012. Since then, he’s released three albums of standards made famous by Frank Sinatra: ‘Shadows in the Night’ (2015), ‘Fallen Angels’ (2016) and ‘Triplicate’ (2017).

Dylan has also continued to issue new editions of his Bootleg Series. The most recent was last year’s ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969′.

‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ is available for pre-order now.