Bob Dylan announces ‘Shadow Kingdom’ live-streamed concert

Bob Dylan has announced details of a special live-streamed concert next month called Shadow Kingdom.

The event, set to take place on July 18, will be the legend’s first live appearance since the release of his lauded 2020 album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’.

Per a statement from the show’s organisers, Shadow Kingdom will see the legendary singer and songwriter “in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event.”

Advertisement

Tickets are available for the event here, and more information can be found below.

Veeps presents Bob Dylan in an exclusive broadcast performance, Shadow Kingdom, which will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs created especially for this event on Sunday, July 18 Tickets: https://t.co/aqwjUdpEty pic.twitter.com/siSA9gnYA9 — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) June 16, 2021

Elsewhere, a new museum dedicated to Bob Dylan is set to open in Oklahoma next year.

The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10, 2022, and promises fans the chance to “access and interact with more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures” from the legendary singer’s archive.

A story also emerged from Ohio this month, where a man returned his copy of Bob Dylan’s ‘Self Portrait’ album 48 years late.

Howard Simon took out his copy of the 1970 album from the University Heights library in the spring of 1973, when he was 14 years old. As the library revealed on Instagram, Simon returned his copy this week along with a letter explaining what took him so long.

Advertisement

He wrote: “As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” adding: “So it’s quite late, and I’m quite sorry!”