Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for three classic songs to be put up for sale

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for three of his classic songs are set to be put up for sale.

The original manuscripts for ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’, ‘Lay Lady Lay’ and ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ have been acquired by a memorabilia company, who are giving fans their chance to buy them.

The three pieces of rock history come with some hefty price tags though. ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’ is listed for $2.2 million (£1.8m), while they’re asking for $1.2 million (£961k) for ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’. ‘Lay Lady Lay’ is the cheapest of the three, priced at only $650,000 (£520k).

The listings include photos of the handwritten pages, showing Dylan’s crossed out verses and words and instrumental notes. You can view them on the Moments In Time website now.

Over the last month, Dylan has released two songs – marking his first new, original material in eight years. ‘Murder Most Foul’ tackled the 1963 assassination of JFK in the form of a 17-minute ballad, while ‘I Contain Multitudes’ referenced Walt Whitman, The Rolling Stones, Edgar Allen Poe and Frank Sinatra.

Dylan hasn’t released a new album of original material since his 35th studio album ‘Tempest’ back in 2012. In the intervening years, however, he has released three albums of standards made famous by Frank Sinatra – ‘Shadows in the Night’ (2015), ‘Fallen Angels’ (2016) and ‘Triplicate’ (2017) – as well as new editions in his Bootleg Series.

Meanwhile, the handwritten lyrics for The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ were sold at auction for $910,000 (£728k) earlier this month. The item went for nine times its original estimate in a sale held by the New York-based Julien’s Auctions.