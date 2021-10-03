Bob Dylan musical ‘Girl from the North Country’ gets Australian premiere next year

Girl from the North Country, the musical containing music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, will make its Australian premiere in January.

The musical will open at the newly restored Theatre Royal in Sydney as part of the 2022 Sydney Festival program. It will arrive a month after Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill production makes its Australian premiere in the same venue.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, the musical centres on the residents of a Minnesotan guesthouse during the Great Depression, and the arrival of a preacher and boxer looking for shelter. It made its debut in London’s Old Vic in 2017, before heading to the West End, Toronto and Broadway.

The Australian cast includes Lisa McCune, Zahra Newman, Terence Crawford, Peter Carroll and Helen Dallimore, with more cast members to be confirmed.

Tickets for the musical go on sale from this Tuesday (October 5) through its website.

“Our journey from The Old Vic in London to the West End in London and onto Broadway has been monumental, and now as part of the reopening in Sydney of the Theatre Royal. We have managed to find an incredible Australian cast and we can’t wait to bring this magical production to life,” McPherson said in a statement.

Girl from the North Country’s title is borrowed from the Dylan song of the same name, recorded for his second studio album, ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’, in the early ’60s.