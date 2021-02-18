Bob Evans announces new album, shares latest single ‘Concrete Heart’

Bob Evans will release his sixth studio album, ‘Tomorrowland’, on April 16. It will be his first full-length album since 2016’s ‘Car Boot Sale’.

In celebration of the announcement, Evans has shared the record’s second single, ‘Concrete Heart’. The track follows on from ‘Born Yesterday’, the album’s lead single, which Evans dropped in November.

‘Concrete Heart’ is produced by Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, Kate Miller-Heidke) and features backing vocals from Stella Donnelly. It marks the first collaboration between Evans and the fellow Western Australian.

Advertisement

‘Concrete Heart’ dropped today (February 18), accompanied by a new music video. Directed by Arlo Cook, the clip is set in a regional town and sees Evans and his band perform in a quintessentially Aussie pub. Watch it below:

“The lyrics are inspired a bit by online conversation on social media,” Evans said of his new song in a press statement.

“I have been accused of being a ‘bleeding heart’ a few times when putting forward my opinion on a political or social issue, which I think is a hilarious put-down, because it’s basically criticising someone for caring too much!

“So it got me thinking about owning that label, like, ‘yep, I am a bleeding heart’ because what is the alternative? A cold heart made out of concrete? No thanks.”

Advertisement

Bob Evans’ ‘Tomorrowland’ is available for pre-order now.