Bob Evans returns with first new song in two years ‘Born Yesterday’

Bob Evans has released ‘Born Yesterday’, his first song since 2018.

The track, produced by Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, Kate Miller-Heidke), is Evans’ first release since his 2018 compilation ‘Full Circle (Best Of)’.

Bob Evans — the alias of Jebediah frontman Kevin Mitchell — has released a music video accompanying the track. Evans stars in the clip, which features lo-fi footage of performances and cityscapes in motion. Watch it below:

Per a press release, Evans explained that the song was inspired by a text message from an old friend.

“I was backstage at a Jebediah gig when an old housemate from Perth messaged me with a link to our old share house we lived in that was for sale,” he recalled.

“We couldn’t believe it when looking through the photos of the house that it hadn’t changed at all since we lived there in the late 90’s.

“I already had the music for the song pretty much written at that stage so all I needed was the lyric to go with it. It’s a deeply nostalgic song for me, looking back at a stage of my life that feels so long ago now, but at the time it felt like it would last forever.”

He’s set to premiere the song at a series of concerts in Victoria’s Queenscliff mid-next month, which you find details about here.

Evans recently teamed up with Paul Dempsey to cover two Crowded House songs. The two singer-songwriters performed ‘Mean To Me’ and ‘Weather With You’ together from their respective homes.

In April, Evans appeared as part of the lineup for the fourth edition of ISOL-AID, alongside The Chats, Ben Lee and more.