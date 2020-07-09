Bob Marley’s family to release ‘One Love’ cover for coronavirus charity

The family of Bob Marley have reimagined the music icon’s song ‘One Love’ to raise money for Unicef’s coronavirus fund.

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers, the new take on ‘One Love’ sees vocals from Marley’s son Stephen, daughter Cedella and grandson Skip.

It also features a host of children living in vulnerable environments and musicians from conflict zones.

Marley’s Tuff Gong International, the label and recording studio he founded in the 1970s, will team up with global record company Amplified Music to release the record on July 17.

All proceeds from the song will go to Reimagine, Unicef’s global campaign which aims to prevent the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for children.

“Over 40 years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world,” Cedella said.

“Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

All proceeds from the track will help Reimagine to provide soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits and protective equipment to children and families, as well as supporting recovery efforts and healthcare systems.

TikTok will also host a launch event featuring a challenge centred around the song, while jewellery giants Pandora will match every US dollar donated by the public, up to one million US dollars.

Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore said: “One Love speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: our best hope to defeat Covid-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and cooperation.

“We are delighted that the Marley family along with Pandora have lent their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children.”