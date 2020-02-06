Festivals Byron Bay Bluesfest

Bob Marley’s The Wailers to perform at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020

They join a star-studded lineup

Anna Rose
Bob Marley and The Wailers
Bob Marley and The Wailers CREDIT: Getty Images (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns, 1975)

The surviving members of Bob Marley’s The Wailers have joined the lineup of this year’s Bluesfest Byron Bay.

They will perform songs from the seminal reggae album ‘Legend’ as well as other Bob Marley classics at the festival this April. Original Wailer Donald Kinsey will undertake guitar duties for this show.

Legend has it that on his deathbed, Bob Marley – who would have turned 75 today (February 6) – sanctioned The Wailers to continue performing live music for as long as they could, according to Bluesfest director Peter Noble. “They continue to do that to this day,” Noble said of the latest addition to the 31st edition of Bluesfest.

“To release this news on what would have been this great legend’s 75th birthday is a bit of magic in and of itself… The incomparable Wailers are coming to Bluesfest this Easter, to rock the stage.

“It’s a Rastaman Vibration; a slice of music history you must not miss.”

This announcement follows the already star-studded lineup for Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020. Singers Alanis Morissette and Tori Kelly will appear, with the former set to perform her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ in full, in the year marking 25 years since its release. Also on the bill are Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, Guy Sebastian, Xavier Rudd, and many, many more.

Find out more about this year’s Bluesfest Byron Bay on their website.

