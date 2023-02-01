Bobby Alu and Dani Im among 18 new acts added to 2023 Byron Bay Bluesfest

The line-up for this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest has been expanded for a fifth time, with 18 new acts added to the itinerary.

The full roster now sports a titanic 73 names, with many set to deliver multiple sets across the five-day program; this year’s primary Bluesfest will run over the Easter long weekend of Thursday April 6 to Monday 10. Among those announced for the program today (February 2) are local stalwart Bobby Alu and Bluesfest 2022 alumnus Dani Im.

Joining them in the suite are Dog Trumpet – a supergroup comprising original members of Mental As Anything and The Cruel Sea – as well as festival mainstays Hussy Hicks, blues virtuoso Frank Sultana and Perth reggae-pop outfit Coterie. A full list of the new additions can be found below.

This latest batch of acts adds to the seven announced last November, when it was confirmed that Paolo Nutini, The Angels, Ash Grunwald and more would be joining the fray. Earlier that same month, Beck announced he’d be playing an exclusive acoustic set at this year’s Bluesfest.

Revealed in the first few line-up announcements were international heavyweights like Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams. A special set from The Soul Rebels, will see them deliver a collaborative performance with Talib Kweli, GZA and Big Freedia.

Homegrown acts on the roster include, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Gang Of Youths.

Tickets for next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest are on sale now – find them here. Additionally, this year will see Bluesfest hold its first-ever editions in Melbourne and Perth.

The fifth line-up announcement for the 2023 Byron Bay Bluesfest is:

Bobby Alu

Buttered

Clarence Bekker Band

Coterie

Dami Im

Daniel Champagne

Dog Trumpet

Electric Cadillac

Frank Sultana

Frank Turner

Hussy Hicks

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Loose Content

Ray Beadle Stax Of Blues

Roshani

Round Mountain Girls

Steve Poltz

Steve’n’Seagulls

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.