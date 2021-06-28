Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth announce ‘Utopian Ashes’ live shows

Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie and Savages‘ Jehnny Beth have announced their first run of live shows in support of their forthcoming joint album ‘Utopian Ashes’.

The two musicians will play across the UK in November including a set at the inaugural Pitchfork Festival London. They’ll also play its sister event, Pitchfork Festival Paris a few days later.

The two release their first joint album ‘Utopian Ashes’ via Sony on Friday (June 2). Fans who pre-order the album before 3pm BST tomorrow (June 29) will have access to a pre-sale for tickets for the live shows. General sale begins at 10am BST on Friday and will be available here.

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth will play:

NOVEMBER

Sunday 7 – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

Monday 8 – Glasgow, Pavilion

Wednesday 10, Thursday 11 – London, EartH (Pitchfork Festival)

Friday 13 – Manchester, Cathedral

Saturday 14 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

Sunday 15 – Paris, Saint-Eustache (Pitchfork Festival)

The duo first met in 2015 before later convening in Paris in 2017 to write and record together.

They first announced ‘Utopian Ashes’ in March, along with the lead single ‘Remember We Were Lovers’, and then shared a second preview in the form of the track ‘Chase It Down’ in May.

The music also features the work of Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes (guitar), Martin Duffy (piano) and Darrin Mooney (drums), as well as Beth’s music partner Johnny Hostile (bass).

Last year saw Beth release her acclaimed debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live‘. Gillespie meanwhile, will publish his autobiography Tenement Kid in October.