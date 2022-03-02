Bobby Gillespie wins Best Music Book at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Bobby Gillespie has won Best Music Book at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2) for Tenement Kid.

The Primal Scream frontman’s memoir beat music books by Dave Grohl (The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music), Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast (Crying In H Mart), Questlove (Music Is History) and Paul McCartney (The Lyrics) for the win.

“I’m very pleased and honoured to receive the Best Music Book award,” said Bobby. “Thank you NME!”

Published October 21, Tenement Kid tells Gillespie’s story up until the creation of Primal Scream’s classic album ‘Screamadelica’.

In 2007, Primal Scream were crowned Godlike Genius at the NME Awards. They also performed at the ceremony, joined by The Clash’s Mick Jones to play ‘(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais’ and The View guitarist Pete Reilly for their own song ‘Rocks’.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The ongoing ceremony, which celebrates the most brilliant people in music and pop culture right now, saw performances from the likes of Sam Fender, BERWYN, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith and Bring Me The Horizon.

