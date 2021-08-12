Bobby Shmurda explains delay for new music: “Needed some time to breathe”

Bobby Shmurda has explained to fans why it will take a while before the rapper releases any new music.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (August 8), Shmurda posted an update about his life alongside a series of photos. “I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In the accompanying pictures, Shmurda is seen posing with a grey McLaren car, indicating that the rapper might need a little more recreational time before committing himself back to making music.

Since he was freed from prison in February, Shmurda has teased upcoming music with a list of collaborators: in April, he named DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Migos’ Quavo.

At the end of last month, he also promised that his long-awaited full-length mixtape with Migos – reportedly titled ‘Shmigo Gang’ – was on the way.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” Shmurda said in an interview. “We got the Shmurda shit coming out. We got the ‘Shmigos’ shit coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

In July, Shmurda debuted new music during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami festival. For his five-track set at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, Shmurda performed fan favourites ‘Hot N***a’ and ‘Bobby Bitch’. The New York rapper also debuted a pair of brand-new tracks, both of which the titles are unknown at this point.