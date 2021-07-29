Bobby Shmurda promises joint project with Migos is on its way

Bobby Shmurda has promised that his long-awaited collaborative mixtape with Migos is on its way.

The New York rapper – whose real name is Ackquille Pollard – was freed from jail in New York back in February, after serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession.

Speaking in a new interview with Desus & Mero, the ‘Hot N***a’ rapper gave an update on all the new music he’s planning on dropping in the near future, including ‘Shmigo Gang’, a joint mixtape with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff that has been on the books for a while.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” he told the New York comedians. “We got the Shmurda shit coming out. We got the ‘Shmigos’ shit coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

It comes after Shmurda debuted some new music during his performance at last weekend’s Rolling Loud Miami festival.

During his five-track set at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Friday (July 23), Shmurda performed fan favourites ‘Hot N***a’ and ‘Bobby Bitch’, as well as his verse from Rowdy Rebel’s ‘Computers’.

The New York rapper also debuted a pair of brand new tracks, both of which the titles are unknown at this point. You can watch Shmurda perform the new records here.

Back in April, Shmurda teased that he had some upcoming collaborations with DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert.

Appearing on the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast, Shmurda discussed an upcoming album that’s in the works, including some high-profile collaborations.

“Man, we got so much new music coming,” Shmurda said. “We got music coming with the biggest artists, from Maino, Quavo, DaBaby, 42 [Dugg], Uzi, Rowdy [Rebel], Jay. There is so much shit coming out it’s gonna be a hot summer.”

Meanwhile, Migos’ Quavo has confirmed that he was working with Pop Smoke before his death and that he still plans to release the tracks they collaborated on.