BODEGA announce second album and share new single ‘Doers’

BODEGA have announced details of their new album ‘Broken Equipment’, sharing its lead single. Listen to ‘Doers’ below.

The New York band’s second album, which is due to arrive on March 11, 2022, is a follow-up to their highly praised 2018 debut album ‘Endless Scroll’.

The said that ‘Broken Equipment’ is inspired by a book club that they formed with close friends in the early months of 2020. The gatherings would result in passionate debates and talk of philosophy, which led BODEGA to think about their own ideologies and what makes them who they are. These discussions filtered through naturally into their music.

To accompany the announcement, BODEGA have shared new single ‘Doers’, which “tackles the toxic side of forced productivity and slyly pokes funs at Daft Punk with its central mantra of “bitter, harder, fatter, stressed out.“”

“Sometime on tour near the end of 2019 I found myself reading and watching a plethora of self-help books and Youtube vids,” vocalist and guitarist Ben Hozie said. “This started from a genuine desire for spiritual and physical improvement but I soon started noticing how advertisements everywhere were utilising the language of self-help. I was being programmed.

“‘You don’t have time to cook dinner tonight because you are too busy crushing it as a doer —> You are creating next level content and don’t have time to hang out w/ friends or family this weekend so download this app and have ready-made food delivered to you for 29.99.’ This ideology of constant productivity forces you to treat your own body, mind, time, and friends as products to mine ——> As a result the world becomes a smaller, duller place.”

The new track has been released alongside an accompanying video directed by Hozie and BODEGA co-founder Nikki Belfiglio.

‘Broken Equipment’ arrives next year on March 11. You can pre-order the album here and see the tracklisting below.

1. Thrown

2. Doers

3. Territorial Call of the Female

4. NYC (disambiguation)

5. Statuette on the Console

6. C.I.R.P.

7. Pillar on the Bridge of You

8. How Can I Help Ya?

9. No Blade of Grass

10. All Past Lovers

11. Seneca the Stoic

12. After Jane

BODEGA will also be touring the UK and Europe in 2022, with UK dates kicking off on March 11 at the Prince Albert in Brighton before culminating with three nights at London’s Moth Club from March 29. Visit here for tickets and more information.