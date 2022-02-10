Body Type announce debut album ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’

Sydney’s Body Type have returned with their first new music in three years, alongside the announcement of their debut album ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’.

The album – set to arrive May 20 via their new label, Poison City Records – was recorded across an eight-day period in early 2020. Jonathan Boulet, of the bands Party Dozen and ARSE, served as the album’s producer.

To coincide with the announcement, Body Type have shared lead single ‘Sex & Rage’, a blistering, sharp-toothed cut that oscillates between angular, incendiary post-punk and the kaleidoscopic indie-pop of the band’s earlier catalogue.

Advertisement

In a statement, vocalist Sophie McComish called the song a “reflection on finding passion amidst feverish banality”.

“When you are uninspired, when you feel sad that the general public would rather look at their phone screens than what’s hanging on the walls of the Louvre; when lovers leave you just like they always do and everything feels like a cliché – remember the feelings that set you aflame, and the things that make those feelings happen. For me, it’s Body Type and cryptic crosswords.”

‘Sex & Rage’ arrives alongside a video directed by Madeleine Purdy, centred around a rotating cast of colourful characters. Watch that below:

“We wanted to show an overabundance of unorthodox, freakish human beauty, but have it stop before total chaos,” the band said of the accompanying visuals.

“The strict confines of an audition room setting tinged every character with an inherent yearning to be liked by their audience. The clip had to show that sex and rage are inherent in every human being, but create different characters of us all. Despite that, we’re all on the same stage, singing the same song.”

Advertisement

‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’ will mark the band’s first release since 2019’s ‘EP2’. That itself followed their self-titled debut EP, which arrived a year earlier.