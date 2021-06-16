Body Type announce new national headline tour dates

Sydney indie-rock band Body Type will embark on a five-date tour across this coming July and August.

The band will return to Western Australia for the first time since 2019, playing in both Perth and Margaret River. They will also perform in both Melbourne and Wollongong, playing headlining shows at The Retreat Hotel and the North Wollongong Hotel respectively.

These dates have been added on top of Body Type’s already-announced appearance on the VIVID Live line-up. This August will see the band play as part of Bad Vibrations at the Oxford Art Factory, alongside fellow Sydney bands Velvet Trip and Megafauna.

Body Type made their return to live performances in March 2021, nearly a year on from their last in-person performance. The band performed at the Leichhardt Bowling Club in Sydney as part of a fundraiser for non-profit Detour House alongside Megafauna, Sweetie and Dead Witch.

The band then announced a co-headlining tour with The Pinheads, although the Queensland shows were unable to go ahead due to COVID concerns in the state at the time.

Away from Body Type, the band’s members have busied themselves with other projects. Guitarist Annabel Blackman has continued work with her solo project, the fittingly-titled Solo Career, while drummer Cecil Coleman has recently been playing with alt-country artist Babitha.

Tickets for all of the band’s upcoming shows are on-sale now – with the exception of Wollongong, which is a free show.

Body Type’s 2021 tour dates:

JULY

Saturday 10 – Margaret River, The River

Sunday 11 – Perth, The Bird

AUGUST

Saturday 7 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 14 – Melbourne, The Retreat

Sunday 15 – Wollongong, North Wollongong Hotel