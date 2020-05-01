Body Type, Jaguar Jonze, L-Fresh the Lion lead ISOL-AID’s seventh lineup

ISOL-AID organisers have unveiled the lineup for the seventh consecutive weekend of the festival, led by Jaguar Jonze, Body Type and L-Fresh the Lion.

The online festival, which sees local artists perform 20-minute sets over Instagram Live from their homes before tag-teaming the next artist in, will continue its successive event this weekend from 1pm AEST this Saturday May 2 until Sunday May 3, 9pm AEST.

Dulcie, Indigo Sparke, The Merindas, Winterbourne, Eilish Gilligan, Yorke, Yuma X, Lakyn, Bats, e4444e, Foreign/National and many more are also set to fill out the bill this weekend.

This weekend sees ISOL-AID partner with Vanessa, the youth arm of the TAC (Transport Accident Commission) – as part of their “Going The Distance” campaign. Vanessa have chosen a “secret artist” to play on their Instagram on Saturday May 2 at 8:40pm AEST.

TAKE IT AWAY ROUND 7 😋 Order a banquet of the bessst LIVE music, direct to your place this weekend 🥡Featuring (in… Posted by Isol-Aid Festival on Thursday, April 30, 2020

ISOL-AID has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Throughout that time, the likes of Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly, Missy Higgens and many more have performed.

Organisers have said they plan on running the virtual event every weekend until the self-isolation and social distancing measures introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

“It was born from a real sadness,” commented co-organiser Emily Ulman on April 3, speaking to ABC Breakfast news.

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Organisers are continuing to ask virtual attendees to donate to Australian not-for-profit Support Act, who provide relief for musicians and industry workers experiencing mental health issues or financial hardship.