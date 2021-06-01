Body Type lead Bad Vibrations Festival 2021 lineup

Body Type have been announced as the headliners for this year’s iteration of Bad Vibrations Festival in Sydney.

The event returns in 2021 as part of the larger Vivid Sydney lineup, and will take place at Oxford Art Factory on August 7.

Elsewhere on the lineup are psych-blues outfit Velvet Trip and freak rock quintet Megafauna. Breaking up those acts will be DJ sets from Dead Witch and Third Eye Stimuli Records. Tickets are on sale now.

Body Type have been relatively quiet since releasing ‘EP2’ back in 2019. However, they performed their first shows together in over a year back in April, as part of a run of dates with Wollongong punks the Pinheads.

Last year did, however, see band member Annabel Blackman’s project Solo Career make a return with two covers.

In April, Blackman shared a rendition of ‘In My Room’ by the Beach Boys alongside producer Poison Abbey, as part of the ‘Stay Inside’ compilation album. In December, Blackman followed it up with a lo-fi, synth-pop take on Celine Dion’s 1997 Titanic classic ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

Megafauna, meanwhile, formed last year amid the pandemic. They’ve released two singles thus far, ‘Jacaranda’ in 2020 and ‘Romance Left for Bread’ last month. The latter featured guest vocals from Charles Rushforth of Flowertruck.

Velvet Trip released their latest EP ‘Velvet Trip & the Six Moon Skies’ back in 2019.