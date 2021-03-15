Body Type & The Pinheads announce co-headlining east coast tour

New South Wales bands Body Type & The Pinheads have announced that they will be embarking on a co-headlining east coast Australian tour later this year.

The two bands will be playing shows throughout New South Wales and Queensland across two weekends in March and April.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane, before taking on Burleigh Heads, Sydney and Wombarra. Each show will have a different opening act, with Perve Endings, Love Banana, Display Homes and Sweetie supporting respectively. Tickets are on sale now.

On Instagram, Body Type wrote, “us and the glorious @thepinheadz will be holding each others’ sweaty hands and skipping around NSW + QLD for two weekends of rambunctiousness in these post-closed-border times”.

Body Type haven’t released new music since their aptly-titled second EP ‘EP2’ dropped in 2019. However, Solo Career – the moniker of Body Type guitarist Annabel Blackman – made her return late last year with a transformative cover of Celine Dion‘s classic ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

The Pinheads have also not released a full-length project since 2019, when they dropped their debut album ‘Is This Real’. However, last year they did offer a cover of Elvis Costello‘s ‘Pump It Up’ as part of Wollongong record label Farmer & The Owl’s compilation album, ‘Family Values’.

Body Type & The Pinheads’ 2021 tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 26 – Brisbane, West Room

Saturday 27 – Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Bazaar

APRIL

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Paddo RSL

Sunday 4 – Wombarra, Wombarra Bowlo