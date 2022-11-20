Bodyjar and Gyroscope to headline Sydney Harbour punk cruise Sin Or Swim

Bodyjar and Gyroscope have been announced to headline Sin Or Swim, a new punk festival set to be held as a cruise along the Sydney Harbour in March.

The inaugural edition will take place on Sunday March 12, with the boat departing from Casino Wharf in Pyrmont. It’ll be a daytime event, running from 12pm to 4pm, with the line-up sporting an equal split of electric and acoustic artists.

Joining the aforementioned headliners in the former camp are melodic punk locals Nerdlinger and pop-punk up-and-comers Bellwether. Meanwhile, the acoustic sets will come courtesy of Blake Cateris, Vetty Vials, Joe Guiton and Diego Mora.

According to the event’s promoters – Chopdog Entertainment and Def Wolf Music – Sin Or Swim will be held monthly, with future editions sporting eclectic bills of punk, rock, ska and alternative; the promoters tease that they “may even throw in some comedy from time to time”, and that some line-ups will include international acts.

Tickets for the first Sin Or Swim cruise go on sale at 10am this Thursday (November 24), with a pre-sale starting at the same time tomorrow (November 22). Find more info on the pre-sale here, with the actual tickets available here.

Bodyjar’s inclusion as a headliner comes as they continue riding the high of their eighth album, ‘New Rituals’, which arrived back in February via the band’s own Pile Of Sand label.

Their first album in nearly a decade, it spawned singles like ‘Get Out Of My Head’, ‘Rain’ (a cover of the 1983 Dragon hit) and ‘Surrender’, and was shouted out by NME for “blending ultra-catchy choruses and hooks primed for singalongs with wallops of explosive riffage and pit-ready drum fills”.