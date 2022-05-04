Bodyjar announce four-date ‘New Rituals’ tour

Bodyjar have announced a national tour in support of their recent eighth studio album, ‘New Rituals’, set to run throughout June.

It’ll start in Adelaide on Saturday June 4, when the veteran pop-punk outfit take to the stage at the Enigma Bar. They’ll head to Brisbane next, playing The Zoo on Friday June 4, before hitting the Crowbar in Sydney and the Corner Hotel in Melbourne over the rest of that weekend. Tickets are on sale now via Bodyjar’s website.

Supporting the band on all four dates will be Melbourne indie punk band Chasing Ghosts and Adelaide punk-rockers LOLA. The former released their latest record – an incendiary six-tracker titled ‘Homelands’ – last June, while the latter’s first EP, ‘Don’t Tell My Mum’, landed back in March.

‘New Rituals’ was released in February through Bodyjar’s own label, Pile of Sand, marking their first full-length release since 2013’s ‘Role Model’. It was previewed with a trio of singles: ‘Get Out Of My Head’, ‘Surrender’ and ‘Rain’, the lattermost being a cover of Dragon’s titular 1983 hit.

NME praised ‘New Rituals’ as one of its top release picks for February, writing: “More than three decades into their tenure, Bodyjar sound as youthful and charged as ever in 2022. LP9 takes them back to the shreddier, more punky days of old, blending ultra-catchy choruses and hooks primed for singalongs with wallops of explosive riffage and pit-ready drum fills.

“Keep an ear out for Natalie Foster’s cameo on ‘Little Pieces’, where the Press Club frontwoman nabs the spotlight with vicious aplomb.”

Bodyjar’s ‘New Rituals’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 4 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar

Friday 10 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 11 – Sydney, Crowbar

Sunday 12 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel