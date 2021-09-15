Bodyjar build a conspiracy theorist in new video for ‘Get Out Of My Head’

Melbourne pop-punk outfit Bodyjar have shared a film clip for their latest single, ‘Get Out Of My Head’.

Shot, directed and edited by Nick Manuell during Melbourne’s current lockdown period, the clip echoes themes that Bodyjar explored in the track itself, showing a man distressed by propaganda surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip’s protagonist falls down a rabbit hole of misinformation, growing attached to newspapers like The Herald Sun and sites like Reddit, quickly becoming convinced that he’s being controlled by the government through his WiFi connection and 5G, and subsequently fashioning a helmet out of a water cooler jug and aluminium foil.

Take a look at the clip for ‘Get Out Of My Head’ below:

Bodyjar released ‘Get Out Of My Head’ as a single last month. It came as their second release for 2021 following February’s ‘Reaction’, a split single they issued with American punk band Sharp/Shock.

“This song is written out of frustration in what we see in the papers and how it usually serves someone’s agenda rather than being based in fact,” frontman Cam Baines said in a press release, noting that he was “getting sick of hearing stupid opinions and learning to block out a lot of what I was reading online”.

‘Get Out Of My Head’ was co-produced by Bodyjar themselves, working alongside Sam Johnston (Northlane, Luca Brasi, Camp Cope) at his South Melbourne studio Holes & Corners.