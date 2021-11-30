Bodyjar detail new album ‘New Rituals’, cover Dragon classic ‘Rain’

Melbourne pop-punk outfit Bodyjar have announced their long-awaited eighth album, ‘New Rituals’, sharing the news with a punchy cover of Dragon’s 1983 hit ‘Rain’.

The album will mark Bodyjar’s first full-length effort in almost a decade, with its predecessor, ‘Role Model’, landing back in October of 2013. ‘New Rituals’ will hit shelves on February 4, 2022, landing via the band’s own Pile Of Sand label.

The release, it’s said, will see Bodyjar “return to the up-tempo catchy punk-rock [they’re] renowned for”, the album having been produced in-house alongside Northlane, Luca Brasi and Camp Cope collaborator Sam Johnson, with mixing duties handled by punk veteran Steve Evetts (New Found Glory, Architects).

Take a look at the music video for Bodyjar’s ‘Rain’ cover, directed by Nick Manuell, below:

“Dragon’s ‘Rain’ is a song that we have toyed with at jams for over ten years but we never really grabbed a hold of it until this album,” frontman Cam Baines said today (December 1) in a press release. “We really wanted a cool [‘80s] song on the album because ‘Hazy Shade Of Winter’ always went down so well live and we haven’t recorded a cover in a long time.

“I’d also just finished reading Chasing The Dragon, which is Marc Hunter’s biography, and was blown away by the band’s story. Overall a great band of songwriters, with Todd Hunter also writing ‘Age Of Reason’ for John Farnham. I know we never had THAT kind of success but I feel a connection with them because they always seemed to put the songs first.

“There’s something amazing about it, it was their comeback song and it worked great! So with Todd’s blessing we can finally put it out.”

Alongside their cover of ‘Rain’, ‘New Rituals’ will feature previous singles ‘Big Shot’, ‘Reaction’ and ‘Get Out Of My Head’. Before the album’s release next February, Bodyjar are set to perform at all three dates of the upcoming Uncaged festival, playing alongside the likes of Wolfmother, Magic Dirt, the Hard-Ons and The Superjesus.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘New Rituals’ below:

1. Burning Truth

2. Billy

3. Get Out Of My Head

4. Ignorance

5. Surrender

6. Big Shot

7. Rain

8. Pieces

9. Be The One

10. Tongues

11. Reaction

12. When The Stars Go Out