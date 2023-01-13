Bodyjar frontman on vehicle accident: “Pretty amazing that I actually walked away from this”

Cam Baines, the frontman of pop-punk outfit Bodyjar, has walked away physically unscathed from a vehicle accident.

The singer and guitarist shared an image of the damaged car to Instagram yesterday (January 12) with the caption “had a little accident today”, sarcastically adding: “just a scratch, should polish out.”

Per The Music, Baines was driving on a main road at around 60kms/h when a P-plate driver pulled out in front of him from a side street. He told the publication that “the car rolled twice, so I thought I’d be worse off,” adding: “It went onto its roof, wheels and then back onto the roof and then airbags were everywhere.”

“I can still remember everything. I didn’t hit my head or anything,” Baines said. “I just undid the seatbelt, grabbed the door and got out of there. Then there were like 30 people there within five minutes.”

Replying to comments on his social media, Baines assured fans that “I’m totally fine”, and said it was “pretty amazing I actually walked away from this”. He also said that the driver was allegedly on their phone at the time, adding that people need to “stay off the god damn phone while driving!”.

Bodyjar released their latest album ‘New Rituals’ last year. It was reviewed by singles ‘Get Out Of My Head’, ‘Surrender’ and ‘Rain’, with the last being cover of Dragon’s titular 1983 hit. It marked their first LP since 2013’s ‘Role Model’ and their eighth studio album overall.

‘New Rituals’ made it onto NME‘s list of top picks for February, with Ellie Robinson writing: “More than three decades into their tenure, Bodyjar sound as youthful and charged as ever in 2022. LP9 takes them back to the shreddier, more punky days of old, blending ultra-catchy choruses and hooks primed for singalongs with wallops of explosive riffage and pit-ready drum fills.”

The outfit are set to headline a new punk festival in Sydney on Sunday March 12, titled Sin Or Swim. The event will be a day cruise through the Sydney Harbour, with Gyroscope, Bellwether, Nerdlinger, Blake Cateris, Vetty Vials, Joe Guiton and Diego Mora also on the lineup. Tickets can be purchased here.