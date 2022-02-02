Bodyjar muse on class inequality with punchy new single ‘Surrender’

Melbourne pop-punk outfit Bodyjar have shared the final preview of their impending ninth album, ‘New Rituals’ – a politically-charged tune titled ‘Surrender’.

Released today (February 2), the new song harkens back to the jammy, melodic pop-punk energy that Bodyjar hit their stride with at the turn of the 21st century. Atop a bed of guitars as jaunty as they are punchy, frontman Cam Baines sings: “As the sirens sound on this fossil town / When will somebody become the Earth’s defender / Before we just surrender?”

Have a listen to ‘Surrender’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Baines explained that ‘Surrender’ tackles themes of greed and disparity between classes in Australia’s modern sociopolitical landscape. He called Australia “a country where a family can accrue enough money to ensure massive power and wealth for generations to come”, noting his opinion that “greed is celebrated and encouraged at all government levels”.

The frontman continued: “Could someone change the tide and bring something new? An agenda that doesn’t reward selfishness and greed?”

‘Surrender’ comes as the fifth track to be shared from ‘New Rituals’, following ‘Big Shot’, ‘Reaction’, ‘Get Out Of My Head’ and a cover of Dragon’s 1983 hit ‘Rain’. The album – due out this Friday (February 4), via the band’s own Pile Of Sand label – will mark Bodyjar’s first full-length effort in almost a decade. Its predecessor, ‘Role Model’, was released in October of 2013.

The record was produced in-house at South Melbourne’s Holes And Corners studio, with engineer Sam Johnson assisting the band. Mixing duties were handled by Steve Evetts.

Advertisement

‘New Rituals’ was highlighted as one of NME‘s most anticipated releases this month, with the band described as sounding “as youthful and charged as ever” on the album.

“LP9 takes them back to the shreddier, more punky days of old,” it read, “blending ultra-catchy choruses and hooks primed for singalongs with wallops of explosive riffage and pit-ready drum fills. Keep an ear out for Natalie Foster’s cameo on ‘Little Pieces’, where the Press Club frontwoman nabs the spotlight with vicious aplomb.”

Following the release of ‘New Rituals’, Bodyjar are set to perform at all three dates of the inaugural Uncaged festival, playing alongside the likes of Wolfmother, Magic Dirt, the Hard-Ons and The Superjesus.