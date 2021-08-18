Bodyjar tackle the media on new single ‘Get Out of My Head’

Melbourne pop-punk band Bodyjar have shared a new track, entitled ‘Get Out of My Head’.

The single, released today (August 18), is the band’s third over the last 18 months. ‘Big Shot’, their first new music in three years, was released in March of 2020. This was followed by a split 7″ vinyl in February 2021, which the band released with American punk band Sharp/Shock and featured their song ‘Reaction’.

The band co-produced ‘Get Out of My Head’ themselves, working with producer Sam Johnston at his South Melbourne studio Holes & Corners. Listen to the track below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Cameron Baines explained that ‘Get Out of My Head’ was written “out of frustration” with regards to “what we see in the papers”.

“[I]t usually serves someone’s agenda, rather than being based in fact,” he said.

“[I was] getting sick of hearing stupid opinions, and learning to block out a lot of what I was reading online. [It’s gotten] to the point of actually being able to block out certain parts of some social media, even when they are right In front of me.”

Bodyjar were originally active between 1990 and 2009, before reforming in 2012 and staying together ever since. They are best known for the 2000 single ‘Not the Same’, which was featured in the video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3.