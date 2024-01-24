Boiler Room announces 2024 world tour featuring Giggs, Chase & Status and more

Boiler Room has announced a 2024 world tour, which will feature the likes of Giggs, Chase & Status, Rico Nasty, Skream, Benga and more.

Yesterday (January 23), the electronic music promoters and livestream platform announced the second edition of its world tour, which will make stops in 25 cities across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bogota, New Delhi, Lagos, London, Mumbai, New York, São Paolo, Seoul, Shanghai and Toronto. A full list of the confirmed dates on the world tour can be found below and on Boiler Room’s official website.

Alongside the world tour’s dates, Boiler Room has also announced the first wave of acts who will play for the events. The line-up includes drum and bass staples Chase & Status, rappers Giggs and Rico Nasty, and dubstep veterans Skream and Benga. Others announced for the line-up include 999999999, Ahadadream, Armand Van Helden, Avalon Emerson, Flowdan, Rebekah, Saoirse, Zach Fox, and more. In a press release, Boiler Room has stated that the events will also focus on “[spotlighting] and [supporting]” local acts and communities, as per the 2023 edition of the world tour.

While some of the cities have yet to announce their respective dates, prospective punters can register for the events via Boiler Room’s official website. Locations for the events have also yet to be announced.

Boiler Room began their world tour series of events last year, which included events in Bristol, Milan, New York City, Mumbai, Mexico City, Melbourne, Seoul, Amsterdam, Sydney and Singapore. The events, which were reportedly attended by over 200,000 people, featured highlights including Chase & Status’ and Sara Landry’s respective viral sets in London. Included in that year’s line-up were Bonobo, 999999999, UFO, Overmono, Joy Orbison, HAAi, Mall Grab and more.

Boiler Room’s 2024 World Tour dates are:

APRIL:

TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina

MAY:

TBA – Paris, France

17 – Miami, Florida, United States

JUNE:

01 – Toronto, Canada

22 – Milan, Italy

TBA – Chicago, Illinois, United States

JULY:

13 – New York City, New York, United States

AUGUST:

25 – London, England

SEPTEMBER:

21 – Los Angeles, California, United States

TBA – Seoul, Korea

TBA – Tokyo, Japan

OCTOBER:

26 – Melbourne, Australia

TBA – Manchester, England

NOVEMBER:

TBA – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

DECEMBER:

07 Dec – Sydney, Australia

DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Bogotá, Columbia

New Delhi, India

Lagos, Nigeria

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil

Boiler Room’s 2024 World Tour Lineup is:

999999999

Ahadadream

Anotr

Armand Van Helden

Avalon Emerson

Bambounou B2B Mama Snake

Ben UFO B2B Pangaea B2B Pearson Sound

Bradley Zero

Cassie Raptor

Chase & Status

Club Heart Broken

Djrum

Elli Acula

Flowdan

Giggs

I Hate Models

Live From Earth

Mala

Marlon Hoffstadt B2B Malugi

Moonshine

Nooriah

Optimo (Espacio)

Rebekah

Rico Nasty

Rosey Gold

Saoirse

Sara Landry

Sherelle

Simo Cell B2B Toma Kami

Skream & Benga

Teletech

Tony Humphries

VTSS

Yung Singh

Zach Fox