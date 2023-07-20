Bombay Bicycle Club and Holly Humberstone team up on ‘Diving’

Bombay Bicycle Club have teamed up with Holly Humberstone on their latest track ‘Diving’ from their forthcoming album.

According to a press release, the collaboration stemmed from Humberstone asking the band’s frontman Jack Steadman to work on some writing for her own music. Knowing that Humberstone was a fan of the band, they knew who to ask when they needed someone to accompany Steadman on the track.

“’Diving’ is a song about that summer you have when you’re 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling,” said Steadman. “You’re discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake.”

He continued: “Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion.”

‘Diving’ is the second track from Bombay Bicycle Club’s upcoming sixth album ‘My Big Day’. It follows the LP’s title track.

The forthcoming record serves as the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’.

Produced by Steadman, ‘My Big Day’ features collaborations with Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Humberstone, with a fifth special guest set to release a song with the band later this summer. The album is set for release on October 20 via AWAL. Pre-order the album here.

The band is set to embark on a a few record store gig dates in support of the album’s release followed by a full European headline tour in November. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

Bombay Bicycle Club 2023 tour dates are:

JULY

26 – Leeds, Project House

27 – Derbyshire, Y Not Festival

28 – London, WOMAD

30 – Benidorm, Low Festival

AUGUST

4 – Germany, Apple Tree Garden Festival

19 – Belgium, Pukkelpop

20 – The Netherlands, Lowlands

OCTOBER

17 – Leicester, Academy 2 (in association with Truck)

18 – Oxford, The Academy (In association with Truck)

19 – London, PRYZM (in association with Banquet Records)

20 – London, Rough Trade East

21 – Portsmouth, Pier (in association with Pie & Vinyl)

22 – Marlborough, The Church (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance

22 – Bristol, Marble Factory (in association with Rough Trade)

23 – Coventry, The Empire (in association with HMV)

24 – Liverpool, Hangar 34 (in association with Jacaranda Records)

25 – Edinburgh, Liquid Room (in association with Assai Records)

26 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s (in association with Assai Records)

NOVEMBER

13– Madrid, Riviera

14– Barcelona, Sala Apolo

16– Milan, Alcatraz

17– Munich, Tonhalle

18– Lausanne, Docks

19 – Hamburg, Docks

21 – Paris, Trabendo

22 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

23– Warsaw, Progresja

25 – Antwerp, De Roma

26 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

27 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

28 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

Earlier this month, Bombay Bicycle Club announced a series of special UK karaoke events.

The north London band will bring their ‘Karaoke Tour’ to Rough Trade record stores in London, Nottingham and Bristol next month. All four members of the group will act as the house band, and are recruiting fans to join them on stage to sing, play guitar, play bass or drum along to tracks from their five studio albums to date.