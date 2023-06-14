Bombay Bicycle Club announce new album ‘My Big Day’ and share title track

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced their sixth studio album ‘My Big Day’ and released its title track.

Produced by the band’s vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman, ‘My Big Day’ features collaborations with Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone, with a fifth special guest set to release a song with the band later this summer.

Bombay Bicycle Club also shared the album’s title track alongside an accompanying music video. Directed by Jon Higgs from Everything Everything and Kit Monteith (percussionist for Foals), the video showcases a local newscast covering some heavy-hitting news.

The LP has additional production from Paul Epworth on the track ‘Heaven’ and Ben Allen who co-produced ‘Turn The World On’. The band previously worked with Allen on their hit single ‘Shuffle’ back in 2011.

‘My Big Day’ was mixed by Dave Fridmann who is known for his work with The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT and HAIM. Check out the full track list for the album below.

‘My Big Day’ is set for release on October 20 via AWAL. Pre-order the album here.

‘My Big Day’ tracklist is:

‘Just A Little More Time’

‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’

‘Sleepless’ (feat. Jay Som)

‘My Big Day’

‘Turn The World On’

‘Meditate’ (feat. Nilüfer Yanya)

‘Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture’

‘Heaven’ (feat. Damon Albarn)

‘Tekken 2’

‘Diving’ (feat. Holly Humberstone)

‘Onward’

Bombay Bicycle Club are set to play two intimate return shows in Ramsgate and London later this month. They will also play a handful of UK and EU festivals including Mad Cool, Y Not, Pukkelpop and WOMAD.

They will then embark on a a few record store dates in support of the album’s release followed by a full European headline tour in November. Check out the dates below.

Bombay Bicycle Club 2020 tour dates are:

JUNE

14– Ramsgate, The Granville Theatre (intimate headline date)

15 – London, EartH (intimate headline date)

18 – Lithuania, 8 Festival

JULY

6 – Spain, Mad Cool Festival

9 – Ireland, Otherside Festival

26 – Leeds, Project House

27 – Derbyshire, Y Not Festival

28 – London, WOMAD

30 – Benidorm, Low Festival

AUGUST

4 – Germany, Apple Tree Garden Festival

19 – Belgium, Pukkelpop

20 – The Netherlands, Lowlands

OCTOBER

17 – Leicester, Academy 2 (in association with Truck)

18 – Oxford, The Academy (In association with Truck)

19 – London, PRYZM (in association with Banquet Records)

20 – London, Rough Trade East

21 – Portsmouth, Pier (in association with Pie & Vinyl)

22 – Marlborough, The Church (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance

22 – Bristol, Marble Factory (in association with Rough Trade)

23 – Coventry, The Empire (in association with HMV)

24 – Liverpool, Hangar 34 (in association with Jacaranda Records)

25 – Edinburgh, Liquid Room (in association with Assai Records)

26 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s (in association with Assai Records)

NOVEMBER

13– Madrid, Riviera

14– Barcelona, Sala Apolo

16– Milan, Alcatraz

17– Munich, Tonhalle

18– Lausanne, Docks

19 – Hamburg, Docks

21 – Paris, Trabendo

22 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

23– Warsaw, Progresja

25 – Antwerp, De Roma

26 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

27 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

28 – Amsterdam, Melkweg