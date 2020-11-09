Bombay Bicycle Club announce new live album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced their new live album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’.
The album was recorded on November 8, 2019 at the band’s sold-out O2 Academy Brixton show, which was held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2009 debut album.
Set to be released on December 11 via Mmm… Records and Caroline International, ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’ will be available digitally, on vinyl, CD and as a double LP, which includes the original studio album as well as the live recording.
Speaking about the live album on Instagram, the four-piece said: “This time last year – in the good old days when live music was possible – we played a handful of shows around the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our debut album, ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose.’
This time last year – in the good old days when live music was possible – we played a handful of shows around the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our debut album, I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose. This tour finished on a Friday night at Brixton Academy in London, and we took the decision to record the show that evening. This was a particularly special night for us in any case – seriously a show that we'll all remember forever – and especially considering what's happened since, we're grateful we have a memory like this to keep us all going until live music can resume. We'll be releasing this live recording on December 11th. It will be available on vinyl and CD, as well as all your usual streaming and download services. We're also releasing a double LP, which includes the live recording as well as the original studio album. We've also designed some special I Had The Blues merch to celebrate the release. You can get any of these items individually, or as part of a bundle with the album through our website. The album (and merch) are available worldwide but any items ordered by December 11 for UK delivery should arrive well before Christmas 😉. Preorder/presave and new IHTB merch via link in bio. We've got a couple of exciting things planned over the next month to go along with the release – watch this space 👀. Hope everyone is safe and well. Love Bombay xx
“This tour finished on a Friday night at Brixton Academy in London, and we took the decision to record the show that evening.
“This was a particularly special night for us in any case – seriously a show that we’ll all remember forever – and especially considering what’s happened since, we’re grateful we have a memory like this to keep us all going until live music can resume.”
The band also added: “We’ve also designed some special I Had The Blues merch to celebrate the release. You can get any of these items individually, or as part of a bundle with the album through our website.”
‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose – Live At Brixton’ follows on from the January release of ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, the band’s first new studio album in nearly six years.