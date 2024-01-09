Bombay Bicycle Club announce their new EP, ‘Fantasies, and release its lead single, ‘Fantasneeze’

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced their latest EP ‘Fantasies’ and have shared its lead single ‘Fantasneeze’.

The four-track EP features collaborations with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann. It is set for release digitally on February 23, while the physical release of the EP will be limited to 2500 10” vinyl which will be made available at upcoming gigs, select independent record stores or the band’s official webstore. Visit here to pre-save or pre-order ‘Fantasies’.

The EP is printed on eco-mix vinyl, a sustainable material which is created by recycling the offcuts from other pressings. It is also packaged in an eco-friendly sleeve and shrink wrap.

‘Fantasneeze’, the band’s lead single from the EP was released today (January 9) and features vocals from Mann. Speaking about the song and the project in a press release, the band said: “When we decided to hold ‘Fantasneeze’ back for its own release after the album, we kept working and finished off three other songs in short order.”

They continued: “We think of this as a Bombay & Friends release because each song has a good friend of the band singing on it (Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence, Matilda Mann). Some are old friends with long-term, close associations to the band (Lucy Rose for instance) while Matilda Mann is a newer collaborator (having contacted Jack to do some co-writing initially a couple years ago). It’s also very much a continuation of ‘My Big Day‘ as it was recorded around the same time and mixed by Dave Fridmann but, while we felt they weren’t right for the album, we also knew these songs were too strong to sit on for very long.”

The new release follows the band’s sixth album, ‘My Big Day‘ , which debuted at Number three on the UK Official Albums Chart. The album features collaborations with likes of Chaka Khan, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone, and was produced by frontman Jack Steadman, with contributions from Paul Epworth and Ben Allen.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME deemed it “A creative milestone in itself, it’s a far cry from the four-to-the-floor, teenage guitar band that a whole generation grew up with.”

‘Fantasies’ track list is:

1. ‘Fantasneeze ‘(feat. Matilda Mann)

2. ‘Blindfold’ (feat. Liz Lawrence)

3. ‘Willow’ (feat. Lucy Rose)

4. ‘Better Now’ (feat. Rae Morris)

Bombay Bicycle Club will also kick off an extensive UK and Ireland tour in January, followed by a North American tour, and the biggest headline show of the band’s career at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on July 12. Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here for UK and Ireland tickets and here for US tickets.

Bombay Bicycle Club 2024 UK, Ireland and US tour dates are:

JANUARY

29 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

30 – 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

31 – 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

FEBRUARY

2 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

3 – Centre, Brighton

5 – Beacon, Bristol (LOW TICKET WARNING)

6 – Rock City, Nottingham

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich (LOW TICKET WARNING)

10 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge (SOLD OUT)

12 – Barrowland, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

15 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16 – O2 Apollo, Manchester (LOW TICKET WARNING)

17 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

18 – Great Hall, Cardiff (LOW TICKET WARNING)

MARCH

4 – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN, US

5 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA, US

7 – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs, Houston, TX, US

8 – Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX, US

9 – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX, US

10 – The Admiral, Omaha, NE, US

11 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS, US

13 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, US

14 – Metro, Chicago, IL, US

15 – The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

16 – Beanfield Theatre, Montreal, QC, Canada

18 – Royale Boston, Boston, MA, US

19 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, US

20 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, US

21 – CLUB, Washington, DC, US

APRIL

30 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, US

MAY

1 – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA, US

3 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

4 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA, US

5 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR, US

6 – Knitting Factory – Boise, Boise, ID, US

8 – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO, US

9 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US

10 – Kilby Court Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT, US

12 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV, US

13 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA, US

14 – Observatory Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA, US

15 – The Bellwether, Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

17 – Auditorio BB, Mexico City, Mexico

18 – Guanamor Teatro Studio, Zapopan, Mexico

JUNE

29 – neinmenster – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

29 – Siren’s Call 2024, Luxembourg

JULY

12 – Alexandra Palace Park, London

In other news, Bombay Bicycle Club were announced as one of the acts for Rock For People 2024. Other performers include Yungblud, The Prodigy, Sum 41, Wargasm, Enter Shikari and more.

The upcoming instalment of the rock festival will return later this summer, running between June 12 and 15 and held at the Park 360 in Hradec Králové, Czechia.

Elsewhere, back in November, the band covered Taylor Swift‘s ‘Lover‘ track ‘Cruel Summer’ for BBC Radio 1’s piano sessions.