Listen to Bombay Bicycle Club’s reflective cover of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Bombay Bicycle Club have released their reflective cover of Selena Gomez‘s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ as part of the ongoing Spotify Singles series.

The band initially debuted their take on Gomez’s 2019 single during their visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge back in January.

Bombay Bicycle Club have now added to the Spotify Singles series — which invites artists to re-record one of their own songs and a cover of their choosing — by releasing their cover of ‘Lose You To Love Me’, which was recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Joined by Rae Morris on vocals, you can hear the band’s take on ‘Lose You To Love Me’ below.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s Gomez cover has been accompanied by a new version of their single ‘I Can Hardly Speak’, which featured on their January-released comeback album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’.

The band are among the many artists who have been forced to reschedule their touring plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, with their European tour having to be postponed back in March as the health crisis mounted.

Bombay Bicycle Club had also been billed to headline All Points East Festival and Truck Festival this summer, but both events have now been cancelled.