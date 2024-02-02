Bombay Bicycle Club release new single ‘Willow’ ft. Lucy Rose and announce new EP ‘Fantasies’

Bombay Bicycle Club have today (February 2) shared a new single, ‘Willow’ featuring Lucy Rose – check it out below.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming Bombay & Friends EP, ‘Fantasies’, which will be released on February 23 via Mmm Records…/AWAL. The EP also features collaborations with Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann, who features on the track ‘Fantasneeze’, which was released in January.

The EP will be released digitally while the physical release of the EP will be limited to 2500 10″ vinyl which fans can purchase via the current UK/IE tour, or on the band’s website. A small number of independent record stores will also stock the release.

Advertisement

The EP is printed on eco-mix vinyl, a sustainable material which is created by recycling the offcuts from other pressings. It is also packaged in an eco-friendly sleeve and shrink wrap. You can find out more information about the digital and physical releases here.

Bombay Bicycle Club last worked with Rose over a decade ago, when she featured on their album, ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow.’

The track is described in a press release as “an elevated, forward-thinking reimagining of the beloved sound of that era, with Lucy’s serene vocals adding subtle but impactful texture to the band’s intricate instrumentation.”

Check out the new song here:

‘Fantasies’ EP tracklisting:

1. ‘Fantasneeze’ (feat. Matilda Mann)

2. ‘Blindfold’ (feat. Liz Lawrence)

3. ‘Willow’ (feat. Lucy Rose)

4. ‘Better Now’ (feat. Rae Morris)



Speaking about the new song, the band said: “When we decided to hold ‘Fantasneeze’ back for its own release after the album, we kept working and finished off three other songs in short order. We think of this as a Bombay & Friends release because each song has a good friend of the band singing on it (Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence, Matilda Mann).

“Some are old friends with long-term, close associations to the band (Lucy Rose for instance) while Matilda Mann is a newer collaborator (having contacted Jack to do some co-writing initially a couple years ago). It’s also very much a continuation of My Big Day as it was recorded around the same time and mixed by Dave Fridmann.”

Advertisement

The new release follows the band’s sixth album, ‘My Big Day‘ , which debuted at Number three on the UK Official Albums Chart. The album features collaborations with likes of Chaka Khan, Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone, and was produced by frontman Jack Steadman, with contributions from Paul Epworth and Ben Allen.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME deemed it “A creative milestone in itself, it’s a far cry from the four-to-the-floor, teenage guitar band that a whole generation grew up with.”

Bombay Bicycle Club also kicked off an extensive UK and Ireland tour in January. Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here for UK and Ireland tickets and here for US tickets.

Bombay Bicycle Club 2024 UK, Ireland and US tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

2 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

3 – Centre, Brighton

5 – Beacon, Bristol (LOW TICKET WARNING)

6 – Rock City, Nottingham

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich (LOW TICKET WARNING)

10 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge (SOLD OUT)

12 – Barrowland, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

15 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16 – O2 Apollo, Manchester (LOW TICKET WARNING)

17 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

18 – Great Hall, Cardiff (LOW TICKET WARNING)

MARCH

4 – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN, US

5 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA, US

7 – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs, Houston, TX, US

8 – Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX, US

9 – Granada Theater, Dallas, TX, US

10 – The Admiral, Omaha, NE, US

11 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS, US

13 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, US

14 – Metro, Chicago, IL, US

15 – The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

16 – Beanfield Theatre, Montreal, QC, Canada

18 – Royale Boston, Boston, MA, US

19 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, US

20 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, US

21 – CLUB, Washington, DC, US

APRIL

30 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, US

MAY

1 – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA, US

3 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

4 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA, US

5 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR, US

6 – Knitting Factory – Boise, Boise, ID, US

8 – Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO, US

9 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, US

10 – Kilby Court Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT, US

12 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV, US

13 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA, US

14 – Observatory Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA, US

15 – The Bellwether, Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

17 – Auditorio BB, Mexico City, Mexico

18 – Guanamor Teatro Studio, Zapopan, Mexico