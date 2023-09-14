Bombay Bicycle Club share new single ‘Turn The World On’ and announce four intimate acoustic shows

Bombay Bicycle Club have released a new single and revealed details of four intimate acoustic sets across the UK, set to kick off this month. Check out the song and find ticket details below.

Titled ‘Turn The World On’, the new track is the latest single to be taken from the indie veteran’s forthcoming album ‘My Big Day’. Set for release on October 20, it follows previously offered previews of the album including the title track, Holly Humberstone collaboration ‘Diving’, and hazy single ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, which they dropped last month.

According to the band, the single is centred around frontman Jack Steadman’s reflection on becoming a parent for the first time, and the sense of hopefulness that comes with youth. It also draws parallels to the band’s second album, ‘Flaws’, which arrived in 2010 and captures elements of folk influence alongside breezy melodies.

“‘Turn The World On’ is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal,” explained the members, discussing the single. “Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth.”

They continued, saying that in order “to capture the spirit of the song” they decided to try and “recreate Jack’s childhood bedroom for the video.” Check out the new single below.

In celebration of the upcoming album, ‘My Big Day’, Bombay Bicycle Club have also shared details of four upcoming UK live shows – set to take place later this month.

Held in Cardiff, Leeds, Brighton and London, the shows will be more intimate than their previous run of tour dates, and will see the band play some of their tracks entirely acoustic in partnership with Sofar Sounds.

Although specific details on what the four gigs will entail remain vague, it has been confirmed that fans can get the chance to win two tickets by pre-ordering the new record from selected independent record shops within each city. These include Spillers Records (Cardiff), Crash Records (Leeds), Resident Records (Brighton), and Flashback Records (London). Find out further details here.

Set to arrive on October 20, ‘My Big Day’ is produced by the band’s frontman at The Church Studios in North London and in the band’s own studio. Alongside Holly Humberstone on the aforementioned single ‘Diving’, the record will also feature guest appearances from

Damon Albarn, Nilüfer Yanya and Jay Som. A fifth special guest will also be revealed as working with the band at a later point. Pre-order the album here.

Following the band’s four intimate acoustic shows, the members will kick off their remaining UK tour dates next month. This will start with a slot at the Academy 2 in Leicester on October 17 and run until October 26 with a slot at Fat Sam’s in Dundee – visit here for remaining tickets.

Find a full list of upcoming UK tour dates below:

Intimate, Acoustic Live Dates (w/ Sofar Sounds)

SEPTEMBER

19 – Cardiff

20 – Leeds

21 – London

22 – Brighton

Other UK Live Dates:

OCTOBER

17 – Academy 2, Leicester (in association with Truck)

18 – The Academy, Oxford (In association with Truck) SOLD OUT

19 – PRYZM, London (in association with Banquet Records) *matinee SOLD OUT

19 – PRYZM, London (in association with Banquet Records) SOLD OUT

20 – Rough Trade East, London *matinee SOLD OUT

20 – Rough Trade East, London SOLD OUT

21 – Pier, Portsmouth (in association with Pie & Vinyl) SOLD OUT

22 – The Church, Marlborough (in association with Sound Knowledge) *Matinee acoustic performance SOLD OUT

22 – Marble Factory, Bristol (in association with Rough Trade) SOLD OUT

23 – The Empire, Coventry (in association with HMV)

24 – Hangar 34, Liverpool (in association with Jacaranda Records) SOLD OUT

25 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh (in association with Assai Records) SOLD OUT

26 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee (in association with Assai Records)

In other Bombay Bicycle Club news, last month the band kicked off the first day of Reading & Leeds 2023 with a surprise slot – their first appearance at the festival in nearly ten years.

Here, they played a rendition of their 2020 hit ‘Eat Sleep Wake (Nothing But You)’, before breaking into their 2011 classic ‘Shuffle’. They also included more fan favourites including ‘Luna’ and ‘Always Like This’, as well as a performance of ‘My Big Day’.