Bombay Bicycle Club share ‘Tekken 2’ with Chaka Khan and announce UK and Ireland tour

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared their new single ‘Tekken 2’ featuring Chaka Khan and announced a UK and Ireland tour.

The track is the final song to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘My Big Day’, following ‘Turn The World On’, the album title track, Holly Humberstone collaboration ‘Diving’, and hazy single ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’. You can listen to it below and view the video which premieres at 6pm BST tonight.

“‘It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy LA studio giving her singing directions,” said frontman Jack Steadman.

“Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that – it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

Khan added: “After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in. The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

The band have also announced a UK and Ireland tour in 2024 which includes a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace next July.

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale on October 25, which you can purchase here, and general sale at 9am BST on October 27, which can be purchased here.

Before that ‘My Big Day’ is released on October 20 and features a host of guests including Damon Albarn, Holly Humberstone, Jay Som Nilüfer Yanya and Khan. You can pre-order the album here.

Speaking about their collaboration with Albarn in NME‘s In Conversation series recently, Steadman said: “I actually went and played him the album, ‘cause I value his opinion a lot. It was just one song, where instead of giving me a few notes or feedback, he just got his engineer to bring him a microphone and just started singing this melody. It was kind of a curse as well as a blessing. It’s so good but am I ever going to persuade him to actually finish it and write the lyrics?”

Bombay Bicycle Club will play:

JANUARY

29 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

30 – 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

FEBRUARY

2 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

3 – Centre, Brighton

5 – Beacon, Bristol

6 – Rock City, Nottingham

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

10 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

12 – Barrowland, Glasgow

15 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 – Great Hall, Cardiff

JULY

12 – Alexandra Palace Park, London