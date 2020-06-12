Listen to Bombay Bicycle Club’s ‘Let You Go’ from new ‘Two Lives’ EP

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a new EP titled ‘Two Lives’ — you can listen to the band’s reworking of their song ‘Let You Go’, which features on the EP, below.

The release follows on from the January arrival of the four-piece’s comeback album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’.

Set for release on July 24, the ‘Two Lives’ EP features three acoustic reworkings of songs from ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ — ‘Racing Stripes’, ‘Is It Real’ and ‘Let You Go’ — and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Two Lives’.

Advertisement

Recorded mostly at frontman Jack Steadman’s house during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, you can hear the first track from the EP, ‘Let You Go’, below.

“Recording this EP at home meant going back to basics and recording just like I used to growing up,” Steadman explained. “It brought back a lot of funny memories of making DIY shakers out of rice and tupperware, and mic shields out of coat hangers and stockings.

“It was great to record ‘Let You Go’ in a stripped-back way for it, letting the song shine through without any fancy production. That minimalism combines with the rough around the edges recording – chair squeaks and all – to give you a more intimate experience.”

The ‘Two Lives’ EP will be made available to download on a ‘pay-what-you-want’ basis from the band’s website on July 24.

All proceeds from the EP will go to the organisations Chineke! (which creates opportunities for established Black and minority ethnic musicians, nurtures new talent by providing role models, and celebrates diversity in classical music) and Youth Music, which invests in music programs for young people in deprived areas, building confidence, resilience and self-esteem.

Advertisement

Last month, Bombay Bicycle Club released a reflective cover of Selena Gomez‘s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ as part of the ongoing Spotify Singles series.