Bombay Bicycle Club release airy new single ‘Racing Stripes’

Bombay Bicycle Club have released ‘Racing Stripes’, the third single from their upcoming new album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ — listen to it below.

The London group, who returned with their long-awaited comeback single ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’ in August and the title track from their fifth album in November, now release a sweeping lament featuring vocals from British folk artist Billie Marten.

‘Racing Stripes’ represented a real breakthrough for the band when it was created as it came at a time when frontman Jack Steadman was finding it difficult to write.

“It’s a good example of the emotional rollercoaster you go through,” he explains. “I was like, this is it, I can’t do this any more, and then the next morning you’re like, ah, this is a really good song. The relief!”

Guitarist Jamie MacColl added: “‘Racing Stripes’ is the first song we’ve done where I feel you could have a lighter in the air and sing along to it.”

Shot in the Lofoten Islands of northern Norway, watch the video for ‘Racing Stripes’ below:

Largely written in Cornwall and recorded out in the US alongside Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, War on Drugs), Bombay Bicycle Club’s ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ is due to arrive on January 17, 2020. Pre-order it here.

Bombay Bicycle Club are hitting the road in support of the record next month, stopping off in Cambridge, Bournemouth, Leeds, Glasgow, Brighton, Manchester and more cities across the UK.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s 2020 tour is now as follows:

20th January – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

21st January – Academy, Bournemouth

23rd January – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

24th January – University SU Great Hall, Cardiff

25th January – Academy, Leeds

27th January – Academy, Newcastle

28th January – Barrowland, Glasgow

29th January – Barrowland, Glasgow

31st January – Academy, Birmingham

1st February – The Centre, Brighton

3rd February – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

4th February – O2 Academy, Sheffield

6th February – UEA, Norwich

7th February – Alexandra Palace, London

8th February – Alexandra Palace, London

10th February – Vicar Street, Dublin

11th February – Vicar Street, Dublin

12th February – Ulster Hall, Belfast