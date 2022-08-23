Bon Iver announce 2023 Australian tour dates

Bon Iver have announced an Australian leg for their current world tour, making up for a cancelled run of dates from last year.

The Justin Vernon-fronted act were initially scheduled to tour Australia in June of 2020; however, that run was pushed back by nine months when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. The tour was then due to start in March 2021 – with Gordi and Stella Donnelly confirmed as support acts – but it was ultimately cancelled in November 2020 with the band “look[ing] forward to safer days ahead”.

Today (August 24), six Australian dates have been confirmed for the first quarter of 2023. The tour will begin in Sydney on Friday February 17, before heading to Hobart – where they will perform as part of next year’s MONA FOMA festival – on Tuesday February 21.

The band will then perform at the Perth Festival that Sunday (February 28), before returning to the east coast for shows in Brisbane and Melbourne. Rounding out the tour will be a set at next year’s WOMADelaide festival, where Bon Iver will take to the stage on Friday March 10.

Early bird tickets to WOMADelaide will be available here from 9am this Friday (August 26), while MONA FOMA tickets will go live here at the same time tomorrow (August 25). Ticketing details for next year’s Perth Festival are yet to be announced; however, it was noted in a press release that a pre-sale will begin here at 12pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows will be available here starting at 9am this Friday, with a pre-sale kicking off here at the same time tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Bon Iver joined The National as a featured artist on ‘Weird Goodbyes’, the lead single from the latter band’s upcoming ninth album. It followed the March release Bon Iver’s joint single with Ethan Gruska, ‘So Unimportant’.

Bon Iver’s current world tour will continue in Dublin on Friday October 16, with a further 12 shows on the itinerary for the UK and European leg. See all the dates here, and find tickets to select shows here.

Bon Iver’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 17 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Tuesday 21 – Hobart, Mona Foma

Sunday 28 – Perth, Perth Festival

MARCH

Thursday 2 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday 10 – Adelaide, WOMADelaide