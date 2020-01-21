Bon Iver announce reissue of ‘Blood Bank’ EP

Bon Iver have announced a reissue of their 2009 EP ‘Blood Bank’.

Set for release on vinyl, CD and all digital platforms, the reissued EP comes complete with live renditions of each track — recorded in cities across the globe such as Paris, Dallas, Stockholm and London.

The title track, which you can listen to below, was captured during a performance at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe on October 31, 2018.

In honor of the tenth anniversary of ‘Blood Bank’, we’re releasing a limited edition reissue on LP/CD on 03/27/20 via @jagjaguwar! Released 11 years ago yesterday (we know), you can preorder now / listen to the live version of the track “Blood Bank": https://t.co/mdEuH18Yoi [1/3] pic.twitter.com/JiMCNoefLR — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 21, 2020

It comes after the Justin Vernon-led project secured nominations at the 2019 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Recording Package.

They are also nominated in the record of the year category for ‘Hey, Ma’.

Meanwhile, Bon Iver are gearing up to head out across Europe in April and May this year, with stops in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

In a five-star review of 2019’s ‘i,i’, NME wrote: “Vernon leaves those worried about the future with a note of comfort. As ‘i, i’ draws to a close, Vernon, accompanied by tight choral vocals and opulent brass, sings, “Well, it’s all fine and we’re all fine all any way”, to which he later responds with a whispered, echo-y, “But If you wait it wont be undone…”.

“Over 12 years the music Justin Vernon has created as Bon Iver has constantly changed, but that doesn’t mean the old sounds have been undone; they’ve been repurposed and reused, evolving into something different – but always as compelling as the Bon Iver of yesteryear.”